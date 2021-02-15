India Inc has emerged leaner from its big crisis

Some of India Inc’s good showing can be attributed to the so-called base effect. Indian business performance had been in a slump even before covid struck, with quarterly sales and profits having shrunk over most of 2019-20 as our economy flagged. As the growth achieved was on a shrunken base, these firms are yet to achieve a full recovery. Still, given the adversities they had to endure, any break into positive territory is cause for optimism that growth impulses will pick up further over the quarters ahead. While future demand will depend on several factors, not all of which can be projected from current trends, our companies clearly look better placed to extract more money from every buck of revenue than they were pre-covid. For this, credit the cost-control measures most of them took during the lockdown (and after). It was an emergency of a truly rare kind. Our economy suffered both a supply and demand shock. With no production possible for weeks on end, costs of the variable kind would have fallen anyway. But, with no end in sight to the crisis back then, their evaporation of revenues and resultant urgency to compress outflows drew attention to dispensable overheads and other fixed costs like never before. As the virus raged, businesses rushed to retrench staff, slash salaries, shave office expenses and enhance operational efficiency, among other things. The firms that lightened up without any loss in productive capacity have emerged leaner from that exercise. Whether they have gotten much meaner, with a superior ‘tooth-to-tail ratio’ that will let them attain enlarged turnovers on a smaller cost base, though, is yet to be tested.

