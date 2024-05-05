India Inc has exciting opportunities to tap in its Viksit Bharat journey
Summary
- The country has laid a firm foundation for growth through infrastructure development, a manufacturing push and the easing of business. Now, boosting research, judicial capacity and workforce diversity could pave our path to prosperity.
The world has seen numerous challenges over the past decade, including the pandemic, economic uncertainties, geopolitical shocks and a rapid pace of technological change. India has navigated these challenges remarkably well. Today, it is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy over the next five years and will add on more GDP every year than the EU. There is a palpable sense that this is our time, both in India and in the eyes of the world.