India Inc’s paradox: Tribal instincts dominate globalized businesses
Srinath Sridharan 5 min read 13 May 2025, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryTechnology has shrunk the world but who-knows-who still matters. If we want to work smarter, we must break out of the comfort of closed networks. It’s not just good ethics, but good economics.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In a world bursting with tech, talent and transformation, what still governs trust? A good old-fashioned, “Do you know someone who knows him?"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less