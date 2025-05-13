India Inc’s paradox: Tribal instincts dominate globalized businesses

I find myself increasingly puzzled by this paradox. Over the past three decades, my career has wandered across industries, geographies and generations. The number of people I’ve worked with, advised, partnered, competed against and occasionally dodged at conferences could fill a small stadium. Yet, the world feels like a surprisingly small cohort. Everyone is somehow connected. An investor in Singapore knows your schoolmate from Pune. A client in London seems to have had dinner last week with your old colleague from Dubai. This is not six degrees of separation. It’s two, even on a bad day.