Opinion
India Inc must stand by DEI: It’s both a social and business imperative
Summary
- In Greek, ‘dei’ means ‘must.’ As America swings with Donald Trump’s politics to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion programmes, Indian companies should step up to articulate why DEI is a must.
Among Donald Trump’s first acts as US President was to put all government staff working on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) on administrative leave before shutting down federal programmes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more