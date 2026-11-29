Prime minister Narendra Modi’s rebuke to industrialists has generated a maelstrom of comments and opinions. The reactions have been divided but it’s like the floodgates opening after years of staying locked. It seemed the government could no longer bottle up what it had been shying from confronting all these years.
Interestingly, this is not the first time that corporate India has been at the receiving end of a prime minister’s reprimands. Nor will it be the last time, unless both industry and political parties find the courage to tackle one major piece of reform. And, no, it’s not land or labour reforms. But more on that later.