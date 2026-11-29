Prime minister Narendra Modi’s rebuke to industrialists has generated a maelstrom of comments and opinions. The reactions have been divided but it’s like the floodgates opening after years of staying locked. It seemed the government could no longer bottle up what it had been shying from confronting all these years.
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s rebuke to industrialists has generated a maelstrom of comments and opinions. The reactions have been divided but it’s like the floodgates opening after years of staying locked. It seemed the government could no longer bottle up what it had been shying from confronting all these years.
Interestingly, this is not the first time that corporate India has been at the receiving end of a prime minister’s reprimands. Nor will it be the last time, unless both industry and political parties find the courage to tackle one major piece of reform. And, no, it’s not land or labour reforms. But more on that later.
Interestingly, this is not the first time that corporate India has been at the receiving end of a prime minister’s reprimands. Nor will it be the last time, unless both industry and political parties find the courage to tackle one major piece of reform. And, no, it’s not land or labour reforms. But more on that later.
The government, make no mistake, is not beyond reproach because it has allowed a certain form of repressive political economy to take precedence over business as usual.
There is also a decision-making stasis in the broader government apparatus. Ministers in charge of key economic ministries and senior bureaucrats have looked both clueless and powerless as they kept kicking the can—any can, all cans—down the road. In the meantime, in a grand bargain with India Inc, the protective walls went up even as the restrictions continued.
At the same time, it is undeniable that India Inc has to shoulder a part of the blame.
First, corporate India hankered for “strong and decisive leadership” in the years leading up to 2014, in utter disregard for the nature of India’s political economy and its peculiar compulsions.
Industry thought “strong leadership” would translate to a special government-business tie under which the government would eliminate all the usual hurdles that business had been complaining about, including land acquisition wherever they wanted it, whenever they wanted it.
India Inc forgot a few things. One, India is a federal polity in which states still have some autonomy, even though that has eroded considerably over the past decade. But, more importantly, the government is a political organism that draws its lifeblood from ballot boxes, and forcible acquisition of land could enfeeble that vital force. Also, demonetization happened, demonstrating the flip side of “strong leadership.”
India Inc, though, did manage to get one deal through: a complete atrophy of labour rights. Corporate India has depressed wages at the junior and middle rungs for a prolonged period while salaries at the top skyrocketed.
A three-part story in Mint highlighted how Indian companies have been increasing their component of non-permanent employees while other research reports have highlighted stagnation in real wages. The Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly consumer confidence surveys show pronounced pessimism in both rural and urban centres. Corporate India has also been increasingly investing overseas rather than in India, a phenomenon that probably added to the Prime Minister’s pique.
The government seemed unperturbed till the Jantar Mantar protests revealed the level of frustration that had built up across sections of society, including within families traditionally faithful to the party. All this probably culminated in the Prime Minister’s remonstrations. But that should not be surprising. This is history repeating itself. India Inc has been at the receiving end of prime ministerial testiness even in the past.
In December 2011, former PM Manmohan Singh had expressed, in his usual restrained manner, disappointment with Indian industry. Addressing the council of trade and industry, a consultative body comprising senior industry leaders, he had said:
“I must confess that it is a little disappointing to sometimes hear negative comments emanating from our business leadership or be told that government’s policies are causing slowdown and pessimism in the industrial sector. Such comments have added to uncertainty and have emboldened those who have no stake in our economic growth.”
Before him, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also spoken his mind at an industry event: “I wish to tell this gathering of businessmen that our government cannot be derailed. It is stable. It is here to stay. And it is here to stay for its full term. You will continue to do business with us, and we will continue to do business with you.”
Interestingly, both these observations were made well after the 1991 economic reforms. Indian industry had initially resisted the core tenor of those reforms under which government had removed entry restrictions and encouraged competition.
In the intervening years, once it accepted that reforms had come to stay, industry asked for a variety of reforms in factor markets, alongside tax breaks. But it never demanded reforms in a key component of the political economy: campaign finance. Lack of reforms here not only affects the quality of governance but also allows corporate India to persist with its unreformed business practices.
So, whatever the outbursts, industry remains impervious. They know that while government-business ties suffer the usual seasonal variations, they eventually hold all the better cards.
India’s deeply flawed campaign finance standards tilt the scales decisively in favour of business. They also know that improving campaign finance will never figure in the list of reforms trotted out from time-to-time.
So, while government representatives might occasionally complain, business leaders will quietly clap and move on to the next gig. Or to their home offices in Dubai or Singapore.
The author is a senior journalist and author of ‘Slip, Stitch and Stumble: The Untold Story of India’s Financial Sector Reforms’ @rajrishisinghal