The growing gap: Why India must tackle inequality to ensure stability
Claims of low inequality in India are best ignored. A closer look reveals widening ‘horizontal’ gaps that could threaten the nation's democracy and economy both. Let’s face it: Our growth processes aren’t serving everyone well.
The government may be echoing the World Bank’s recent ‘finding’ that India is the fourth most equal country in the world, but this isn’t true. In reality, India is a high inequality country and any complacency based on artificially adjusted estimates as a result of statistical jugglery should be avoided. More than estimates of inequality, what matters is its nature and impact on growth, mobility and democracy.