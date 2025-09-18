The growing gap: Why India must tackle inequality to ensure stability

A far more serious problem is one of ‘horizontal inequality’, which refers to inequality among groups with a shared identity. These are based on caste, religion, age, gender, class, region and so on. While most measures of inequality capture only the gap between households or individuals on income, wealth or consumption, it is these horizontal inequalities that determine access to resources and opportunities for upward mobility within, say, a generation. Most of these inequalities are structural and historical, but also relate to social justice and stability.