India’s Income Tax law revision: Why well begun is still only half done
The draft of India’s 2025 Income Tax Bill simplifies the language of the complex 1961 Act. This is welcome. But the effort must not end there. We also need changes that go beyond form to address key aspects of substance.
There has been significant press coverage of India’s Income Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced in Parliament on 21 July. As readers would recall, a committee was set up in October 2024 for the simplification of the Income Tax Act; the panel’s mandate was ring-fenced to simplification of language, reduction of litigation and the compliance burden, and the removal of redundant or obsolete provisions. In that sense, the committee was restrained by its limited mandate.