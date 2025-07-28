India’s Income Tax law revision: Why well begun is still only half done

Also, medical expenses have gone through the roof in the last few years, as have education costs; both these are critical, and even relatively well-off Indians are struggling to meet these costs. The bill should allow a higher deduction for mediclaim and medical expenses and provide for a meaningful deduction for education (the latter could help address the skill gaps we face). Real estate costs have also shot up, while the deduction of interest on housing loans is too low at ₹2 lakh per year. This badly needs an upward revision.