India’s Income Tax Bill sets the stage for significant reforms
Summary
- It simplies the country’s income tax law to make it easier to grasp, enhance compliance and reduce litigation. While it makes no substantive changes, it lays a foundation for India to improve the law.
The Income Tax Act of 1961 has undergone innumerable amendments since its inception (4,000, as stated by the finance minister in Parliament). Historically, successive governments have used tax as an instrument to incentivize specific industries, promote investments in certain regions, or to encourage foreign exchange earnings. As a result, numerous provisions were added over the years to provide sectoral, regional or specific activity-related benefits. Additionally, various explanations, provisos and exceptions were introduced to clarify or nullify the impact of judicial pronouncements.