India’s success formula endures: Let’s not falter at this stage
We have faced myriad challenges in the past and emerged unscathed. With the world in flux again, India must combine strategic autonomy with astute economic management.
When the world awoke on 15 August 1947, it found a new independent nation that held out hope for all colonially exploited countries, became an enduring inspiration for the democratic ideal and succeeded remarkably in uniting a diverse population—divided by religion, caste and language—into a coherent political union.