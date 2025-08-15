India’s success formula endures: Let’s not falter at this stage

Two factors call for special attention. First, multitudes still need access to meaningful education, reliable healthcare and robust sources of income. Second, India Inc must be convinced to invest at home, not overseas, for which corporate investors need to be assured of their investments paying back. We must not allow all-round upward mobility to falter as a generator of growth. As India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru said in his Tryst with Destiny speech, the “future is not one of ease or resting but of incessant striving…"