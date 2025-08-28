Industrial investment: Demand is at the heart of India’s capex conundrum
Feeble industrial investment in capacity expansion can be traced to deficient overall demand arising from weak wage earnings, tight household finances and an export slowdown. Demand is the fuel needed; mere sparks of cyclical policy levers won’t suffice. Focus on fundamentals.
India’s industrial capital expenditure (capex) cycle is in the spotlight as policymakers and analysts search for answers to its persistent weakness. Many explanations have been offered over the years, but evidence points to a demand problem at the heart of this capex conundrum.