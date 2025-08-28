Industrial investment: Demand is at the heart of India’s capex conundrum

On the domestic front, household consumption growth has trended lower in the past decade-and-a-half, with fundamental shifts in income distribution and personal finances. ASI data shows that the profit share of industrial output has grown much faster than wages, with the gap now at its widest in years. This dynamic is problematic because wage earners tend to spend a greater share of their income than profit earners. As profits concentrate and real wage growth stagnates, overall consumption growth falters. The squeeze is especially acute for low-skill industrial workers, who make up over 60% of India’s industrial wage bill and have seen the weakest real wage gains (of less than 2.5% on average) among various groups in the last five years.