What India can learn from Trump’s Intel playbook
Summary
- By acquiring a 9.9% stake in Intel, the US is reshaping industrial policy by aligning corporate priorities with national interests.
- India, reliant on incentives like PLI, could learn from this playbook—using equity stakes in key sectors to drive R&D and secure better taxpayer returns.
The US government’s decision to acquire a 9.9% equity stake in semiconductor giant Intel Corp. marks a significant new direction in state policy, as the US battles to retain its fast-eroding leadership in semiconductor technology.
