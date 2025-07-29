Mint Quick Edit | India’s industrial weakness mustn’t persist
The index of industrial production put up a weak show in June, though a few segments outperformed the rest. What we need, of course, is a long awaited factory boom.
As economic growth concerns loom, India’s latest industrial production data won’t do anything to lift the spirits of policymakers. Government numbers released on Monday showed the index of industrial production grew a weak 1.5% in June from a year earlier, slipping from May’s revised 1.9% expansion.