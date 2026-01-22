India’s inequality problem won’t be solved by freebies—it needs long-term solutions
Cash transfers offer governments a quick, visible response to rising inequality, but they risk masking deeper distortions. As fiscal pressures mount, essential services suffer. To address wide gaps between haves and have-nots, India must intervene more decisively in its capital and labour markets
The G-20 presidency of South Africa ended last November with the release of a report on global inequality. It was authored by a G-20 committee of independent experts chaired by Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz and called for a coordinated effort by countries to reduce inequality in all its dimensions. It suggested the setting up of an international panel on inequality similar to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.