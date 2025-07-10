Himanshu: Don’t misread World Bank estimates to show low inequality in India
An urge to show progress must neither use faulty comparisons nor gloss over realities. But a recent press release citing World Bank data overlooked the fact that Gini coefficients of consumption and income inequality can’t be compared. It forgot to mention other tweaks of calculation too.
After declaring that India has almost eliminated extreme poverty, the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has picked up another set of estimates from the World Bank. This PIB release last week used the Bank’s estimates of Gini coefficient, a measure of inequality, to declare that India is now the fourth most equal country in the world. These estimates are not new. They were part of the Bank’s release a month ago along with its poverty estimates.