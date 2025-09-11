Is inflation in India headed for a ‘new normal’ that’s lower?
Attribute India’s recent decline in inflation to both cyclical and structural factors. How sustainable they are must be checked, but signs exist of the economy on its way to an equilibrium of better price stability. RBI might have more policy space already.
Inflationary pressures have eased significantly lately, and evidently more than what economists, markets and even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were expecting. The question is whether this easing is a one-off driven by tailwinds or a signal of something deeper and sustainable. The answer lies in what economists call cyclical and structural factors.