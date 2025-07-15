Mint Quick Edit | Inflation surprise: Aim for predictability
India’s cost of living went up just 2.1% last month. Amid this heartening run of price relief, can we hope for sustained stability? It would serve as a macro foundation for the economy’s swift and safe emergence.
Although a dip was expected, the scale of it has come as a surprise—a pleasant one at that. Consumer inflation in June fell to an over six-year low of 2.1% from a year earlier, compared with 2.8% in May, according to data released by India’s government on Monday.