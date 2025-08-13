Mint Quick Edit | Inflation: Below target, above the worry line
July’s reading was just 1.55%, having slid below RBI’s 2-6% target band. But it’s probably a blip, not a sign of weak demand or deflation risk. As we look ahead, policy needs to ensure that price stability endures.
In the usual course of daily life, an inflation number does not need to be repeated for people to check if they heard it right. Tuesday’s data release by the government that put India’s cost-of-living just 1.55% higher in July than in the same month last year, however, is in a class apart.