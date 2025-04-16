Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Will inflation relief spell a stable rupee this year?
Summary
- Retail inflation in India slid to 3.3% in March from 3.6% in February, even as the Reserve Bank of India forecasts 4% for 2025-26. Price stability at long last? That would be a big win for the economy.
With food prices having eased, it seems inflation in India is at last starting to stabilize. Retail inflation, according to government data released on Tuesday, eased to 3.3% in March over the same month last year, compared with 3.6% in February.
