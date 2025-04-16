Mint Quick Edit | Will inflation relief spell a stable rupee this year?

With food prices having eased, it seems inflation in India is at last starting to stabilize. Retail inflation, according to government data released on Tuesday, eased to 3.3% in March over the same month last year, compared with 3.6% in February.

This is the lowest reading since August 2019.

Some of it may be thanks to last year’s high statistical base that made this year’s price increases look small. But a key reason was the dip in food inflation, which fell to 2.7% from 3.8%. A forecast by India’s meteorological department issued on Tuesday of above-average rainfall this year lends credibility to expectations of benign prices, as does the recent slide in global crude oil prices.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects inflation to average 4% in 2025-26, a rate that it’s mandated to aim for. Although various factors could upset that estimate, should it hold good, it will finally let India claim success on inflation-targeting as an explicit policy. If market confidence can be won in RBI’s ability to keep firm control of the rupee’s domestic purchasing power, it would ease other efforts such as growth support.

In calmer times on the external front, the currency’s foreign-exchange value would hold up better too.