Price stability: What’s good for the near-term is great for the long-haul
Summary
Retail inflation cooled below RBI’s target zone last month. As price threats recede, the central bank gets policy space to spur India’s economy. But this is a long game: the rewards of a rupee that retains its domestic value will grow if price stability endures.
With a shaky global economy posing headwinds, it’s a matter of comfort that the cost of living in India is going through a phase of splendid stability.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story