GVA data haze: Has India been overcounting the output of its informal sector?
The statistical methods in use suggest that value addition in this sector may be lower than what India has officially recorded. Here is a deep delve into how we estimate the gross value added (GVA) by unorganized segments of major sectors like trade.
In his Statistically Speaking column published on 19 June in Mint (‘India’s informal sector is being tracked better than ever before’), former chief statistician of India T.C.A. Anant, while taking on those who argue India’s GDP in the current series may be overestimated, has contended—among other things—that such criticism requires a more careful analysis.