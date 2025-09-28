India’s infrastructure boom mustn’t lock in carbon emissions that we’ll live to regret later
India’s infrastructure surge risks locking in decades of emissions if low-carbon choices aren’t made now. The coming years will decide whether development accelerates sustainably or embeds a carbon burden that makes future climate goals far harder to achieve.
India’s ongoing build-up is at a scale without precedent. The National Infrastructure Pipeline projected an outlay of more than ₹100 trillion in the five years till the end of 2024-25 across 9,000 projects in transport, energy, urban and rural development, and digital infrastructure, of which roughly a fifth are complete. Alongside, PM Gati Shakti seeks logistics corridors for digitally coordinated connectivity.