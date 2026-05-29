A decade before the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 came into force, there was no single legislation that could suitably address corporate distress.
India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has transformed the creditor-debtor relationship
SummaryBefore the IBC, creditors had no choice but to chase resolution through a web of laws and frameworks while asset value deteriorated to nil. Ten years on, the situation has changed dramatically.
A decade before the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 came into force, there was no single legislation that could suitably address corporate distress.
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