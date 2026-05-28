A decade of India’s insolvency code: credit discipline has improved but it remains a work in progress

In terms of its broad sweep, few pieces of legislation compare with India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which completes a decade of existence on 28 May.
However, a dispassionate assessment of how far the IBC Act has met its objectives shows we still have a way to go. Its basic aims were lofty: “to consolidate and amend the laws relating to reorganisation and insolvency resolution... in a time bound manner for maximization of the value of assets,” to “promote entrepreneurship [and] availability of credit and balance the interests of all stakeholders, including alteration in the order of priority of payment of Government dues,” and to “establish an Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.”
One of the overriding goals was to reduce the time taken for insolvency resolution. Under the law of 2016, this was mandatorily limited to 330 days, inclusive of one extension and time taken by legal proceedings.