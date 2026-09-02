India's insolvency framework must adapt to AI: here are some potential grey areas to think about

Artificial intelligence (AI), Generative AI, Agentic AI and other AI tools are gradually being adopted by insolvency professionals to enhance productivity. The benefits of AI for claims processing, document summarizing, identification of financial anomalies and evaluation of resolution plans are self-evident, provided that the output of AI tools is put to critical human scrutiny.
Companies are also adopting AI tools with gusto and assimilating them into their operations. This implies that in insolvency cases of the future, resolution professionals (RPs) will need to understand the AI tools used by insolvent companies. These technical skills may be either self-acquired or outsourced.