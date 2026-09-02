In the case of a corporate debtor whose AI agent executes a transaction, would it be deemed to be one in the normal course of business, even though the same transaction undertaken by a human may have been categorized as probable avoidance? Further, what if its counterparty is also an AI agent? Surely, prima facie, this would be in the normal course of business. But what if agentic models have been trained unfairly by manipulation of model weights?