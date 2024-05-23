India insured by 2047: Insurance companies must be profitable to achieve this
Summary
- For the insurance sector to attract more investor interest and expand coverage, its returns need to be impressive, but insurers need to fix what looks like a muddled business model. Any delay would make it harder to enhance industry capacity and achieve IRDA’s dream of universal coverage by 2047.
In synchrony with the broader national intent of India becoming a developed nation, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) has embraced the laudable goal of “India Insured by 2047." The objective is to ensure that “every citizen has appropriate life, health and property cover and every enterprise is supported by an appropriate solution" and to make India’s insurance sector “globally competitive," as elaborated in a press release.