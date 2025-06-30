Andy Mukherjee: India's economy needs a revival of ‘animal spirits’, not cheaper credit
Summary
The Indian economy is not living up to its full potential, but the holdback isn't tight credit but lacklustre demand. Private sector investment is still far from what it should be and this isn’t a problem that monetary policy can resolve.
There’s plenty of talk about how India’s 600-million-strong workforce gives it a unique edge in the US-China spat over trade and technology. But to be the world’s next factory, the most-populous nation will need a strong domestic investment impulse.
