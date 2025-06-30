Rival conglomerates, however, are distracted. Mukesh Ambani has to steady his empire first—and spin off retail and digital services in public markets to unlock value in Reliance. The 157-year-old Tata Group has to sort out a mess at Air India, the struggling airline at the centre of the country’s worst passenger jet crash in nearly three decades. Billionaire Sajjan Jindal is embroiled in knotty legal proceedings. The Supreme Court in New Delhi has annulled his JSW Steel purchase of a bankrupt company—four years after he paid creditors $2.7 billion to acquire the unit that’s now 13% of his steel revenue.