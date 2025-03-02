Opinion
Rework India’s investment treaty framework to attract FDI flows
Summary
- Our model Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) of 2015 has fared poorly and is currently up for revision. It should be redrafted to boost inflows of foreign direct investment without compromising sovereignty.
The Indian budget announcement of a revamped model Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) to make it more investor-friendly is a delayed acknowledgement of the framework having failed to achieve its core objectives.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more