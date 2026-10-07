India’s IPO boom hasn’t flagged but it has boosted the case for mandatory ratings of public offers

The Indian market for initial public offerings (IPOs) has been very vibrant in the last few years; and 2026-27 so far has not been different. Stock indices have been witnessing considerable volatility, but the investment environment remains positive with several companies raising equity funds through IPOs.
The Indian market for initial public offerings (IPOs) has been very vibrant in the last few years; and 2026-27 so far has not been different. Stock indices have been witnessing considerable volatility, but the investment environment remains positive with several companies raising equity funds through IPOs.
The latest major public offer is NSE’s, which has been very successful. Success is measured by the number of times an offer is over-subscribed as well as the shares’ listing gains.
The latest major public offer is NSE’s, which has been very successful. Success is measured by the number of times an offer is over-subscribed as well as the shares’ listing gains.
Everyone bidding for these IPOs works on the assumption that even a small allocation will result in a net gain once the stock is listed for trading.
In this context, it is interesting to look at how IPOs have fared on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). We can analyse both the main board and small and medium enterprise (SME) platforms. This analysis examines new listings on the NSE in the period from 1 April to 30 September 2026. The emerging picture is quite revealing.
On the main board platform, there were 108 IPOs during this period, of which 80 made their market debut with a price gain. There were 27 that listed at less than their issue price, or about a quarter of the total issuances. For one scrip, there was no change. On the SME exchange, there were 39 issuances, of which 13 listed with a loss, which is a third of the total, a proportion slightly higher than that of the main exchange.
That so many listed at lower value is understandable, given that the market has been quite volatile all through and the listing date price is influenced by the secondary market’s mood, as denoted by the NSE’s Nifty index, which saw annualized daily volatility as high as 13% over the study period.
The Nifty moved from 22,331 at the end of March to 22,620 by the end of trading on 30 September; it peaked at 24,774 in August but never fell below its end-March level (except an intra-day dip on 2 April). Given the index gyrations, though, the listing price for any stock would also have been driven by the ‘beta’ factor of sensitivity to overall market conditions.
The date of listing is announced beforehand and cannot be changed even if conditions are adverse; this is a risk factor all issuers must contend with. Any stock allottee taking a call on selling at the time of listing would also face this extraneous factor.
To estimate an investor’s potential net listing returns, let us assume this person invested ₹1 lakh in each of the 108 issues on the main board, which adds up to ₹108 lakh ploughed into IPOs over the six-month period in consideration.
A theoretical allotment of shares can be arrived at for these 108 issuances. Next, the gain or loss made on listing day can be calculated by putting the loss alongside the number of shares purchased based on outlay of ₹1 lakh for the stock. The net gain works out to a bit over ₹20.6 lakh on an investment of just under ₹1.1 crore, which is 19.1%. This is a very good return for investors who diversify their risk by subscribing to all public offers.
The same can be done for stocks sold on the SME platform through IPOs. Here, on ₹39 lakh of notional value, the investor’s net gain would have been ₹7.5 lakh, which is 19.3%. This is almost the same as that on the main board.
Curiously, if one were in the secondary market and bought and sold the Nifty every week on the exchange, the gain would be virtually flat at only 1-2%. Clearly then, the IPO market is more effective when it comes to earning returns, as it can beat what one gets in the secondary market from 50 stocks that constitute the Nifty.
The reason is straightforward. The IPO market helps companies unlock value, and if they are priced right, then there would be gains to be made. Typically, issue pricing is done in a way to ensure that there is something left for the investor. This is a way of attracting a larger community of investors to become shareholders.
While prevailing market conditions could militate against the price on listing day, as has often been seen this year, in general there would tend to be some upside in around 65-75% of the IPO cases.
This leads to an interesting thought. Should the concept of rating IPOs be revived? It did exist earlier, and was even made mandatory to begin with, but was given up as it was tested on the basis of gains made in the market rather than the fundamentals. As of now, it is optional and no issuer goes for such a grading, perhaps in fear of a negative signal that may emerge.
A rating or grading that tells primary market investors about the shape of a company on the basis of its financials, governance and growth path based on capital plans among other factors could be highly valuable. It would basically be an evaluation of everything that is in the issuer’s red-herring prospectus prepared by the issue’s manager for the company.
The final score could be in the form of marks or a grade analogous to that given by credit rating agencies to debt. In any case, one of the tools used by investors for judging a public issue is the company’s debt rating, which is based on considerations that are not always relevant to an equity valuation.
With fixed-income instruments offering limited returns, as these are contingent on the interest-rate policy being pursued by the country’s monetary authority, IPO investments look particularly alluring. As such gains are taxed at a lower rate than bank deposits or bond, being short-term gains, they hold an appeal that is hard to replicate in the debt space.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is chief economist, Bank of Baroda, and author of ‘Corporate Quirks: The Darker Side of the Sun’