India-Iran relationship: why New Delhi should move quickly for a mutually beneficial reset of ties

But I was told that New Delhi did not have an appetite to even attempt such a venture. India’s interests lay with the Gulf Arab monarchies that did not want Iran to get any stronger. It was also pointed out that powerful Israeli lobbies in Washington would not allow such a shift to take place, so there was no point even trying. To be fair, New Delhi was working hard on the US-India relationship at the time and might have calculated that there was no point in letting the Iran equation further complicate the situation.