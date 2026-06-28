If the United States of America had not coerced India to throttle its relationship with Iran in 2018, we would likely have had bilateral annual trade of over $20 billion (importing 650,000 barrels a day of crude oil) and built strategic connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia through the Chabahar port. Nothing in the bilateral relationship was responsible for our loss. India was forced to reduce its purchases of oil and its own merchandise exports to Iran by Washington’s sanctions and quotas.
India-Iran relationship: why New Delhi should move quickly for a mutually beneficial reset of ties
SummaryWith the Gulf war having altered the geopolitical situation in West Asia, India must refocus its diplomatic energy on strengthening ties with Iran. Aid followed by trade could draw the two countries closer. New Delhi must move swiftly.
If the United States of America had not coerced India to throttle its relationship with Iran in 2018, we would likely have had bilateral annual trade of over $20 billion (importing 650,000 barrels a day of crude oil) and built strategic connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia through the Chabahar port. Nothing in the bilateral relationship was responsible for our loss. India was forced to reduce its purchases of oil and its own merchandise exports to Iran by Washington’s sanctions and quotas.
About the Author
Nitin Pai is co-founder and director of the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy.<br><br>He has been writing “The Intersection” column in Mint since February 2019, interpreting contemporary issues connected by geopolitics, technology, economics, science and philosophy.<br><br>His current research includes economic statecraft, technology geopolitics and strategic studies. He teaches international relations, public policy and ethical reasoning at Takshashila’s graduate programmes.<br><br>He is the author of "Nitopadesha: Moral Tales for Good Citizens" (Penguin Random House, 2023) and the co-editor of "India's Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order", published in 2020.<br><br>Pai spent over a decade in the Singapore government in the areas of broadband development and technology foresight. He has also worked with SingTel's international connectivity business and undersea cable projects.<br><br>He was a gold medalist from the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, an undergraduate scholar at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and an alum of National College, Bangalore.
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