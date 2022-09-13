Does the F-16 sale represent a reset in US-Pak ties? Not quite4 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 10:37 AM IST
- The American claim that the proposed sale to Pakistan “will not alter the basic military balance in the region” is correct.
In a notification to the US Congress last week, the State Department announced what it calls a “foreign military sale" to Pakistan for F-16 “sustainment"—essentially upgrades and maintenance worth $450 million. This proposed sale is ostensibly aimed at “allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and Partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations".