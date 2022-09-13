Does the F-16 sale represent a reset in US-Pak ties? Not quite

At one level, the American claim that the proposed sale to Pakistan “will not alter the basic military balance in the region" is correct. This is so for at least two reasons. One, it makes no difference at all to the all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China, another of India’s adversaries. Two, if the mere refurbishment of Pakistani F-16s can upset the military balance, then it only confirms a less than satisfactory state of affairs with the Indian Air Force’s combat capability. It is not the Americans then but India’s own ham-handed approach to modernizing and augmenting the Indian Air Force’s capabilities that will be responsible for any changed military balance.