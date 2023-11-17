India is in peak form, playing its best cricket in memory
Summary
- Our team’s impeccable game has brought World Cup glory within reach. This trail was blazed by artistry with both bat and ball, a winning blend of skills we have not seen before.
It’s not as if the Indian men’s cricket team has not been among the favourites to win in previous World Cups. But the sheer dominance it has displayed over the one-day game this time is unprecedented. Wednesday’s 70-run win over New Zealand in the first semi-final exemplifies this success. It marked India’s tenth successive victory in an unbeaten run to the final. The 398-run target set for the Kiwis saw two centuries scored—by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer— and also had fine knocks by openers Shubman Gill, who made 80 runs off 66 deliveries, and captain Rohit Sharma, who helped subdue Kiwi pacers with a blazing 47 off 29 balls. An asking rate of around 8 runs per over looked less Sisyphean when Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson were on the pitch in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium, forging a 181-run partnership after two early see-offs, but it steepened beyond Kiwi hopes under a splendid spell of Indian bowling, which featured a 7-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami. And thus were our ‘Men in Blue’ sprung into the final to be played this Sunday.