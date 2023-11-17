India is in peak form, playing its best cricket in memory

It’s not as if the Indian men’s cricket team has not been among the favourites to win in previous World Cup s. But the sheer dominance it has displayed over the one-day game this time is unprecedented. Wednesday’s 70-run win over New Zealand in the first semi-final exemplifies this success. It marked India’s tenth successive victory in an unbeaten run to the final. The 398-run target set for the Kiwis saw two centuries scored—by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer— and also had fine knocks by openers Shubman Gill, who made 80 runs off 66 deliveries, and captain Rohit Sharma, who helped subdue Kiwi pacers with a blazing 47 off 29 balls. An asking rate of around 8 runs per over looked less Sisyphean when Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson were on the pitch in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium, forging a 181-run partnership after two early see-offs, but it steepened beyond Kiwi hopes under a splendid spell of Indian bowling, which featured a 7-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami. And thus were our ‘Men in Blue’ sprung into the final to be played this Sunday.

India’s big wins have been huge, some with three-digit run margins on the scoreboard, and our bowlers have bowled out—i.e., taken all 10 wickets of—every other team participating in this premier tournament. As befits a spectacle of such supremacy on the field, and we saw some impressive fielding too, records were smashed with spirited abandon along the way. Dramatically, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 49-ton world record of most centuries in the one-day format by hitting his 50th ton in the semi-final. A World Cup title, therefore, has never appeared so close within grasp. Nor has our team generally looked so unbeatable. Whatever data crunchers may say, India is probably at its peak cricket form right now in living memory—or near one, at any rate. What sets this team apart is its all-round performance. For long, India had been a formidable batting force, one that shaped itself into one of the world’s best target chasers, a challenge of weighing risks at the crease against an asking rate that threatens to rise. If Sourav Ganguly’s leadership gave the Indian squad the belief that it could be the best, Kohli, by making large run chases look easy, instilled a confidence with the bat that could be mistaken for swagger. The more significant transformation, however, has been in the pressure brought to bear with the ball. Our bowling attack, as we have seen, can win matches. In Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shami, we have pacers who strike with pavilion-unsettling frequency. Though not the fastest, they combine precision in line-and-length with tactical variation from a rich repertoire that includes reverse swing. Our spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, have also shown mastery in the art of deception. In short, it’s a team without a weak link.

In times of T20 cricket, playing 50-over matches takes a special approach. While the rapid-fire form of cricket has less scope for a game-plan to achieve much, an adaptive victory plot can make a difference in one-day matches. As team captain, Sharma seems to excel at this, given how effectively the Indian squad has been seen switching gears—be it our scoring rate or the bowling aim—in response to shifting match conditions. It wasn’t just a mix of talents at work that shone through, but teamwork. As our team heads into this year’s World Cup final to be played against Australia, which once enjoyed the same sort of dominance, millions of fans will expect nothing less than peak performance.