India is in peak form, playing its best cricket in memory

India’s big wins have been huge, some with three-digit run margins on the scoreboard, and our bowlers have bowled out—i.e., taken all 10 wickets of—every other team participating in this premier tournament. As befits a spectacle of such supremacy on the field, and we saw some impressive fielding too, records were smashed with spirited abandon along the way. Dramatically, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 49-ton world record of most centuries in the one-day format by hitting his 50th ton in the semi-final. A World Cup title, therefore, has never appeared so close within grasp. Nor has our team generally looked so unbeatable. Whatever data crunchers may say, India is probably at its peak cricket form right now in living memory—or near one, at any rate. What sets this team apart is its all-round performance. For long, India had been a formidable batting force, one that shaped itself into one of the world’s best target chasers, a challenge of weighing risks at the crease against an asking rate that threatens to rise. If Sourav Ganguly’s leadership gave the Indian squad the belief that it could be the best, Kohli, by making large run chases look easy, instilled a confidence with the bat that could be mistaken for swagger. The more significant transformation, however, has been in the pressure brought to bear with the ball. Our bowling attack, as we have seen, can win matches. In Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shami, we have pacers who strike with pavilion-unsettling frequency. Though not the fastest, they combine precision in line-and-length with tactical variation from a rich repertoire that includes reverse swing. Our spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, have also shown mastery in the art of deception. In short, it’s a team without a weak link.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}