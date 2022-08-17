India is no longer hesitant in the global pursuit of its self interest

The international order is evolving at a rapid pace and structural changes are indeed compelling India and the West to deal with each other on the basis of 21st century realities. But India’s response to its strategic priorities has also evolved significantly. Today’s self-confident India has a new voice in the global firmament—clear, rooted in its domestic realities and civilizational ethos, as well as firm in the pursuit of its vital interests. As Jaishankar remarked at this year’s Raisina Dialogue, it is better to engage with the world on the basis of “who we are" rather than try and please the world. If India is confident about its identity and priorities, the world will engage with India on its terms. In recent years, New Delhi has not been averse to challenging its adversaries and courting its friends without the ideological baggage of the past. From being the only global power to challenge Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative as far back as 2014 to responding to Chinese military aggression with a strong military pushback, from trying to work with the US without entering the full embrace of a formal alliance to engaging the West to build domestic capacities, India has been pragmatic to the core and willing to use the extant balance of power to its advantage. India’s focus today is on enhancing its capabilities in every possible sector and that allows for a more clear-eyed engagement with its partners. The West, often used to a pontificating India of the past, today hears an Indian voice on the global stage that is capable of articulating the narrative of a responsible stakeholder that is steeped in its own ethos.