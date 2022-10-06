India is not ready to trade water as just another commodity yet4 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 10:21 PM IST
Market promises of superior price discovery and allocation must contend with our ground realities
India has 18% of the world’s population with only 4% of its water resources, making it one of the most water stressed geographies in the world. Climate change is likely to exacerbate this pressure on water resources. Ironically, India faces drought and flood at the same time in different parts. The centrality of water in agriculture, business and human existence makes this scarcity and uncertainty difficult to ignore.