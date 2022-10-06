India is not ready to trade water as just another commodity yet

The first step towards creating any market is defining property rights to the assets that are to be traded. Currently, rights over water resources in India are linked with land—the owner of a piece of land effectively owns the groundwater. This limits the supply of water to the economically vulnerable. Water futures can help solve this problem, but a lot depends on how our legislation is crafted. How, for example, to calculate the water available for futures contracts? It is important that the baseline should be set only after fulfilling basic domestic needs of water. Such water markets are known as right-based; China and Australia follow this model. Further, if such a market is not regulated well, it will lead to corporates and high-value users dominating the sector. There is also the possibility of cartels arising, which could hinder the access to water of a majority of people. There is also a potent risk of the fundamental rights of equality and life being infringed. Note that about 80% of ground water is used in agriculture, which employs about half of our workforce. Commercial commodification might have implications for the rights to food, employment and water that must be assessed. Finally, India faces massive water conflicts between states, making it critical for the political economy.

