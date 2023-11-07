India is set for an AI transformation: From farming to factories and beyond
AI can empower people to be their creative best by working as a companion that frees up bandwidth for human ingenuity. It can help us with both routine and complex tasks, enlarging the scope for humans to take on big challenges.
In recent years, India has taken a lead with digital adoption and innovation, be it in the field of governance with digital public goods, or as seen in the enactment of legislation that’s in line with a progressive policy. This has helped foster entrepreneurship and grow the country’s startup ecosystem to become the third largest globally. As India looks to become the third largest economy in the world, artificial intelligence (AI) will play an important role in unlocking the productivity of its people and industries, and achieving its ambitions.