India is still to become a factory for global leadership

The India growth story has often been attributed to the vast pool of business leadership talent from the “global leadership factory". The reality, however, is more nuanced, and contrarian. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, only few Indian businesses are at global scale. In the future, when this grows into many companies scaling to global size and multiple markets, India will need to produce world-class business leaders, at scale.

Unlike most of the developed economies, India’s business economy remains largely family dominated, despite the economic liberalisation of the early 1990s. Even as the current generation of business leaders enjoys better education and global exposure, the ‘maalik or naukar’ mentality is around, impervious to the trappings of fashionable appearances, eloquent speeches, or prestigious business school degrees. Lineage often trumps capability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not too long ago, India’s industrial sector was under licence-raj and characterised by insularity, leaving limited room for ambitious professionals to climb the corporate ladder only with talent. Many with dreams, driven by the pursuit of better education or opportunities, and a fair recognition of talent, sought their fortunes overseas. This diaspora of then-young Indian professionals was compelled to leave their homeland due to the prevalence of a ‘surname matters’ ethos. If one boasts about today’s CEOs of global organisations of Indian-origin, it could be argued that their transformation into global leaders was shaped by exposure to the international ecosystem, overseas education and work experience.

A persisting challenge that India-groomed leaders face is the emphasis on loyalty over competence within family-run enterprises. Loyalty cannot serve as a substitute for expertise. Organisations must strike a balance and recognise that competence and loyalty can coexist harmoniously. Despite regulatory and podium-bravado talk of diversity and inclusiveness, many Indian entities merely pay lip service to these ideals. The goal should be to become agnostic to colour, culture, orientation, gender and ideology while steadfastly focusing on aspirations, behaviour, competency, drive, ethics and integrity. This demands a cultural shift towards internal knowledge sharing, rather than treating knowledge as an arbiter.

True meritocracy is defined by valuing what an individual knows over who they know. Corporate India’s preference for networks can be traced back to the deeply ingrained cultural norms, where personal relationships and social connections have played a significant role in various aspects of life, including business. This approach can sometimes lead to situations where individuals with influential connections are given preferential treatment, even if their qualifications and expertise may not align with the requirements of a particular role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To transition to a true meritocratic system, it is crucial for Indian corporations to recalibrate their hiring and promotion processes. Investing time and resources in them is paramount. This involves conducting thorough and unbiased assessments of candidates based on their qualifications, skills, and experience. Companies should implement rigorous interview processes, standardised assessment methods, and clearly defined expected-skills criteria to ensure that candidates are evaluated objectively. Moreover, organisations should actively promote diversity and inclusion. This would lend long-term stability by contributing to lower turnover rates, higher employee retention, a strong leadership pipeline, and legal compliance.

Empowering young talents with P&L (profit and loss) responsibilities early on in their career is a potent method of nurturing future leaders. Yet, organisations frequently settle for cosmetic changes like fancy titles or larger office spaces, rather than expanding the scope of these individuals’ roles and responsibilities. Moreover, Indian corporations have yet to display a high tolerance for failure. Only if we become more accepting of failure can we build a more innovative and resilient business environment so that creativity and experimentation aren’t stifled. Incentivising risk-taking and innovation can be achieved by creating a reward system that acknowledges and encourages individuals who dare to venture into uncharted territory. Leaders within organisations play a pivotal role in shaping corporate culture. When top executives openly acknowledge their own failures and discuss the valuable lessons learned, it sends a powerful message throughout the entire workforce. Leaders should be seen as individuals who not only tolerate failure but actively promote a culture where it is considered an essential and constructive part of the growth process.

To be a leader of a global business demands not only strategic acumen but also a profound sense of empathy. Empathy is essential for understanding and valuing the diversity within multicultural talent scenarios, creating an inclusive environment where every voice is heard and respected. Moreover, it’s crucial for navigating the multiple regulatory structures that vary from one region to another. In an era of constant global disruptions, an effective global leader must be agile, adaptable, and equipped to respond to evolving challenges with innovation and resilience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s leadership development journey has been good, but is far from complete. As Indian entities scale globally, it will need a playbook for its leadership factory.

