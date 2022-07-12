India is treading a thin line as Sri Lanka is engulfed by a crisis

India is treading a thin line as Sri Lanka is engulfed by a crisis8 min read . 05:41 PM IST
- India can ill-afford to sit back and watch the neighbourhood unravel. Both Beijing and Washington are much further removed from Colombo than New Delhi
Tomorrow, 13 July, Sri Lanka’s ‘President-in-hiding’, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is expected to tender his resignation, paving way for an all-party government; gone also will be Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe, after about only two months on the job, and tainted by association.
The all-party government, it is expected, will facilitate the country that decades of economic mismanagement has run into financial ruin, towards another election, the costs of which it can ironically ill afford.
Wickremasinghe only last week underlined to Parliament just what the country is facing: a bankruptcy that has left it no money for importing food or fuel; an economy shrinking, in his estimate at negative five, although according to the International Monetary Fund, IMF, it was closer to negative seven; with no clear way of restructuring debt of about $25 billion by 2025, which is a mere three years away.
The sovereign default on an external obligation in May was the country's first in its history. More defaults on borrowings in dollars and renminbi are likely. It's a spiralling crisis, as debt crises tend to be, and will take years to repair, with punishing consequences in the interim for the Sri Lankan people. The humanitarian crisis is appalling: Dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a currency crisis have put even essential medicines out of reach for the island nation so heavily dependent on imports for most supplies.
Inflation—running at 80% for food—and the falling value of the Sri Lankan rupee had combined to halve the people’s purchasing power, something that only partly explains the palpable anger that has propelled the surging crowds out into the streets and has kept them there. The day the troubles spilled out into the open, on 9 May, as the world watched surprised and nonplussed, the houses of as many as 60 of the ruling party members were torched by mobs who had clearly had enough of the Rajapaksas and their political cohorts. Ironically, they are precisely the same people that had overwhelmingly swept the Rajapaksas into power in 2021. For the Rajapaksas, who have spectacularly managed to squander their mandate, with still over two years to go, the writing is all over the wall. Imagine his fate had the crowd swarmed him while he was still in his official residence – Gotabaya escaped lynching; it leaves him with not many places in Sri Lanka where he can safely go. His options appear to have dwindled to political exile. Yet it is increasingly doubtful if he, or the others in his family, who have been perceived to be freely cornering the market for themselves, can get away scot-free.
What are the options before the country? About a quarter of the Sri Lankan population of 22 million doesn't know where its next meal will come from, the World Food Programme said last week. The IMF was in talks with Wickremasinghe’s short-lived government. It has found no immediate way of resolving the foreign exchange crisis. Talks for a bailout can now resume only after the political crisis is resolved. The first step, therefore, will be for a figure acceptable to the Sri Lankan people to lead the government, as it restores order, and works, including with foreign lenders and aid providers, to put in place immediate emergency and medium-term measures needed for fixing the political and economic crises. Who might that be?
With five days to go before nominations close, there are only two in the fray, Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main opposition party Samagi Jana Balavegaya, and Ranil Wickremasinghe, whose legitimacy is in question. Consider, for example the number of seats won by Ranil Wickremasinghe’s UNP in the 2021 elections: zero. And yet, he agreed to be Prime Minister, as a nominated member. To his credit, he has been around long enough to be considered a sort of a giant in Sri Lanka’s political landscape, known in international circles because of his previous stints as prime minister. The leader of the Janata Vimukti Peramuna, Comrade Anura Dissanayake, might throw his hat in the ring, as will former army general Sarath Fonseka, who led the Sri Lankan Army into eliminating the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Pity is, as Sri Lanka negotiates choppy waters, is that there are not too many people of the stature of Ranil Wickremasinghe who can steady the ship of state. Given the current levels of volatility and unrest, can any government, least of all a hodge-podge one pulling in many directions with an eye on the hustings, meet the expectations of the people which are hovering much higher than the inflation? Although the talk of a national government or an all-party government has been there in the air for some months, a common minimum programme all can agree on is yet to materialize.
The risk is that the emergent arrangement that is being worked out would be wobbly from the get go. That in the fluid situation before the logic of the mob in the street takes over, a stable, capable leader is given the task of steering Sri Lanka into calmer economic waters is absolutely essential.
New Delhi will be watching the developments closely.
What the effects of prolonging these conditions will have on Sri Lanka and its neighbour to the north, India, are not difficult to imagine. Sri Lanka is not too far away from India; dozens of swimmers, some of them schoolboys, have crossed the Palk Straits. Reports are that a hundred Sri Lankans have already landed in Mandapam since March, on Tamil Nadu’s coast facing the island nation; the real numbers will of course be higher, maybe more than double that. The talk is that thousands, are waiting in the northern parts of the island to come across, and the only thing that is preventing them is the lack of fuel supplies. And these are the Tamils, long used to the hard life and poverty. If it is possible to swim across the Palk Straits, when push comes to shove, even a rowboat could do the trick. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar says it is not a crisis. Technically he is correct. For the moment. Petrol sells about ₹2,000 in urban Sri Lanka, and that too after many hours in the queue. In the black, it sells for about double that amount. The conditions are ripe for smuggling. Although the lack of fuel has broken the back of Sri Lanka’s fisherfolk, Tamil Nadu’s fishermen carry surplus fuel during their fishing trips. That is only one of the headaches that New Delhi faces as it comes to grips with the situation in Sri Lanka.
It is a truism that every crisis brings with it an opportunity and it applies equally here as well. New Delhi has watched mutely as Sri Lanka ramped up its defence expenditure and budget even after decimating the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam when their threat had become distinctly more imagined than real.
The conditions of anarchy that manifest in neighbouring Sri Lanka are not an overnight development. They have been festering and growing for years, accelerated by covid-19, and the fast- disappearing forex reserves, the wipe-out of tourism, as well as the grinding halt of the textile and tea industries, which together comprise the three pillars of the erstwhile economy. With the export earnings disappearing, especially because of the ill-conceived ban on the import of chemical fertilizers, and a similarly poorly thought-out tax cut reducing fiscal revenues, the triggers for insolvency were in place. But the crisis was long in the making, thanks to the economic mismanagement by successive governments. Cheap infrastructure loans from China to finance commercially unviable projects, the largest such being the port in Hambantota, the constituency of the Rajapaksha.
New Delhi has all along watched helplessly as China, like an octopus, wrapped its tentacles around the island nation, the Neighbourhood First policy more a pious intention than a reality. Yet, happily, in recent months, New Delhi has lately seized the opportunity, giving Sri Lanka an unprecedented line of credit amounting to almost $3.7 billion in a short span of time. Will it be money well spent? That would depend on the kind of diplomacy and coordination and leadership India brings to bear as it supports and encourages conditions for economic and political stability to take root in Sri Lanka. It is a delicate and fraught task, one that will test India’s diplomatic skills, as it coaxes the various Sri Lankan players along without appearing to meddle. It is a thin, near non-existent line New Delhi has to tread if it is not to fall prey to charges of meddling and worse. The Chinese have been curiously conspicuous by their silence as the crisis has unfolded. India can ill-afford to sit back and watch the neighbourhood unravel. Both Beijing and Washington are much further removed from Colombo than New Delhi. New Delhi must bring prudent advice to bear as it works the phones, be it to Brussels, or Washington, or Canberra, Tokyo, or especially Colombo, as it brings everyone on board the same page where the future of Sri Lanka is concerned.