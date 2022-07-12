India is treading a thin line as Sri Lanka is engulfed by a crisis

What the effects of prolonging these conditions will have on Sri Lanka and its neighbour to the north, India, are not difficult to imagine. Sri Lanka is not too far away from India; dozens of swimmers, some of them schoolboys, have crossed the Palk Straits. Reports are that a hundred Sri Lankans have already landed in Mandapam since March, on Tamil Nadu’s coast facing the island nation; the real numbers will of course be higher, maybe more than double that. The talk is that thousands, are waiting in the northern parts of the island to come across, and the only thing that is preventing them is the lack of fuel supplies. And these are the Tamils, long used to the hard life and poverty. If it is possible to swim across the Palk Straits, when push comes to shove, even a rowboat could do the trick. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar says it is not a crisis. Technically he is correct. For the moment. Petrol sells about ₹2,000 in urban Sri Lanka, and that too after many hours in the queue. In the black, it sells for about double that amount. The conditions are ripe for smuggling. Although the lack of fuel has broken the back of Sri Lanka’s fisherfolk, Tamil Nadu’s fishermen carry surplus fuel during their fishing trips. That is only one of the headaches that New Delhi faces as it comes to grips with the situation in Sri Lanka.

