Mint Quick Edit | India-Israel ties: A deal is a deal
Summary
India’s bilateral investment pact with Israel follows a rebalance of New Delhi’s approach to such deals. Tel Aviv may have been particularly keen on forging closer ties, but so long as it’s win-win, it suits us.
India and Israel have signed a bilateral investment agreement aimed at stepping up mutual flows, complete with a shield for investors, assurance of fair treatment on both sides and an independent dispute resolution mechanism (via arbitration).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story