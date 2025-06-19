IMEC jinx: There’s no relief in sight from war clouds over this trade route
Summary
Prospects have dimmed for the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) to the EU via sea to West Asia and then overland to Israel. As the US glares hard at Iran, attacked last week by Israel, India is in the same boat as China on this trade promoting project.
The education of some Indian students studying medicine in Iran, safety of ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz and moderation in oil prices have all been collateral damage as war clouds worsen over West Asia.
