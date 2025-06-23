Is war risk covered by life insurance? It’s never too late to check the policy’s fine print
Summary
An Indian family’s insurance claim was rejected after a missile strike on Tel Aviv proved fatal for their loved one. Alas, as IRDAI data shows, too many families in India have their claims rejected after a tragic loss only because they’re unaware of what risks are covered and what aren’t.
As the Iran–Israel war unfolds, it brings with it anxiety, headlines and human loss. For the world, it’s a geopolitical crisis. But for thousands of Indian families, it’s personal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story