Insurance is not about death; it’s about continuation: If you’re in your thirties or forties with children and/or ageing parents, or are working internationally, insurance isn’t optional. It’s foundational. But more than having it, you need to understand it. Choose policies that reflect your real life. Review them every year—don’t set and forget. Speak to an advisor who listens, not just sells. And always, always read what seems ‘small’ because fine print often writes the biggest stories.